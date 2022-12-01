Alaska National Guard provides emergency support to Yakutat community

Alaska National Guard Soldiers and Airmen board an HC-130J Combat King II on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Jan. 12, 2022, before departing for the Southeast Alaska community of Yakutat. Guard members serving on Joint Task Force-Yakutat will provide building safety assessments and emergency snow removal for Tribal, public and government facilities in the community following hazardous winter weather and heavy snowfall resulting in building damage and continued risk of unsafe conditions. Yakutat is in the Tongass National Forest, the largest National Forest in the U.S. and home to the largest population of bald eagles in the world. The Alaska National Guard is trained, equipped and ready to provide disaster response support for the State of Alaska when requested by civil authorities. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Grace Nechanicky)

