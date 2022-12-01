Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Alaska National Guard provides emergency support to Yakutat community [Image 7 of 11]

    Alaska National Guard provides emergency support to Yakutat community

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2022

    Photo by Spc. Grace Nechanicky 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Alaska National Guard Soldiers and Airmen board an HC-130J Combat King II on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Jan. 12, 2022, before departing for the Southeast Alaska community of Yakutat. Guard members serving on Joint Task Force-Yakutat will provide building safety assessments and emergency snow removal for Tribal, public and government facilities in the community following hazardous winter weather and heavy snowfall resulting in building damage and continued risk of unsafe conditions. Yakutat is in the Tongass National Forest, the largest National Forest in the U.S. and home to the largest population of bald eagles in the world. The Alaska National Guard is trained, equipped and ready to provide disaster response support for the State of Alaska when requested by civil authorities. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Grace Nechanicky)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2022
    Date Posted: 01.12.2022 20:01
    Photo ID: 7008957
    VIRIN: 220112-Z-PL215-1010
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 10.37 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska National Guard provides emergency support to Yakutat community [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Grace Nechanicky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    military
    Alaska National Guard
    emergency assistance
    AKNG
    Yakutat

