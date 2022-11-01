Unified Breathing Mask at 34th Surface Naval Association Symposium

Lt. Daniel Conley demonstrates his design of the Unified Breathing Mask to Command Master Chief Justin Gray (Naval Sea Commands) at the NJOC (Naval Junior Officer Counsel) booth at the 34th SNA Symposium.



NJOC is a new management advisory group designed to bridge the communications gap between junior and senior leaders, empowering innovation like the Unified Breathing Mask.

Date Taken: 01.11.2022 Location: CRYSTAL CITY, VA, US