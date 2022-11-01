Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Unified Breathing Mask at 34th Surface Naval Association Symposium

    CRYSTAL CITY, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2022

    Photo by Michael Walls 

    Office of Naval Research

    Lt. Daniel Conley demonstrates his design of the Unified Breathing Mask to Command Master Chief Justin Gray (Naval Sea Commands) at the NJOC (Naval Junior Officer Counsel) booth at the 34th SNA Symposium.

    NJOC is a new management advisory group designed to bridge the communications gap between junior and senior leaders, empowering innovation like the Unified Breathing Mask.

    Date Taken: 01.11.2022
    Date Posted: 01.12.2022 19:25
    Photo ID: 7008914
    VIRIN: 220111-N-BT756-748
    Resolution: 5349x3559
    Size: 4.48 MB
    Location: CRYSTAL CITY, VA, US
    NJOC NAVALX ONR SNA CMDCM SW/AW NAVSEA
    NJOC NAVALX ONR SNA CMDCM SW/AW NAVSEA NAVAL RESEARCH

