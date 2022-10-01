220111-N-SS492-0068 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 11, 2022) -- An F-35B Lightning II attached to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 122 on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Jan. 11. This is the first time F-35s have operated on Tripoli. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brian P. Biller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2022 Date Posted: 01.12.2022 18:57 Photo ID: 7008911 VIRIN: 220111-N-SS492-0068 Resolution: 3984x2656 Size: 2.73 MB Location: USPACOM, AT SEA Web Views: 11 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 220111-N-SS492-0068 [Image 7 of 7], by CPO Brian Biller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.