220111-N-SS492-0068 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 11, 2022) -- An F-35B Lightning II attached to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 122 on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Jan. 11. This is the first time F-35s have operated on Tripoli. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brian P. Biller)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2022 18:57
|Photo ID:
|7008911
|VIRIN:
|220111-N-SS492-0068
|Resolution:
|3984x2656
|Size:
|2.73 MB
|Location:
|USPACOM, AT SEA
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|3
This work, 220111-N-SS492-0068 [Image 7 of 7], by CPO Brian Biller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT