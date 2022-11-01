220111-N-LY160-1090 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 11, 2022) -- An F-35B Lightning II attached to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 122 lands aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Jan. 11. This is the first time F-35s have operated on Tripoli. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael H. Lee)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2022 18:56
|Photo ID:
|7008906
|VIRIN:
|220111-N-LY160-1090
|Resolution:
|1500x1000
|Size:
|832.11 KB
|Location:
|USPACOM, AT SEA
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|3
This work, 220110-N-LY160-1090 [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Michael Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
