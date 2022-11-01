220111-N-LY160-1029 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 11, 2022) -- An F-35B Lightning II attached to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 122 lands aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Jan. 11. This is the first time F-35s have operated on Tripoli. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael H. Lee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2022 Date Posted: 01.12.2022 18:56 Photo ID: 7008905 VIRIN: 220111-N-LY160-1029 Resolution: 1500x1000 Size: 1.03 MB Location: AT SEA Web Views: 9 Downloads: 5 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 220110-N-LY160-1029 [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Michael Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.