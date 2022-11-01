220110-N-LY160-1072

220111-N-LY160-1072 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 11, 2022) -- An F-35B Lightning II attached to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 122 launches from the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Jan. 11. This is the first time F-35s have operated on Tripoli. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael H. Lee)
|01.11.2022
|01.12.2022 18:56
|7008903
|220111-N-LY160-1072
|Location:
|AT SEA
