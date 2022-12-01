220112-N-GR120-1111 ARLINGTON, VA. (Jan. 12, 2022) Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy Russell Smith, center, speaks with Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard Jason Vanderhaden, right, and moderator retired Fleet Master Chief Petty Officer JoAnn Ortloff, left, during the Surface Navy Association's 34th National Symposium. The annual Surface Navy Association symposium brings military, government and industry professionals together to discuss solutions to modern issues and forge ideas to assist tomorrow's surface Navy and national defense. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anna E. Van Nuys)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2022 Date Posted: 01.12.2022 16:39 Photo ID: 7008828 VIRIN: 220112-N-GR120-1111 Resolution: 5207x3567 Size: 1.42 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MCPON Russell Smith attends Surface Navy Association's 34th National Symposium [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Anna Van Nuys, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.