    MCPON Russell Smith attends Surface Navy Association's 34th National Symposium [Image 2 of 3]

    MCPON Russell Smith attends Surface Navy Association's 34th National Symposium

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Anna Van Nuys 

    Office of the Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy

    220112-N-GR120-1111 ARLINGTON, VA. (Jan. 12, 2022) Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy Russell Smith, center, speaks with Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard Jason Vanderhaden, right, and moderator retired Fleet Master Chief Petty Officer JoAnn Ortloff, left, during the Surface Navy Association's 34th National Symposium. The annual Surface Navy Association symposium brings military, government and industry professionals together to discuss solutions to modern issues and forge ideas to assist tomorrow's surface Navy and national defense. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anna E. Van Nuys)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCPON Russell Smith attends Surface Navy Association's 34th National Symposium [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Anna Van Nuys, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

