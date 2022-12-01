MCPON Russell Smith attends Surface Navy Association's 34th National Symposium

220112-N-GR120-1312 ARLINGTON, VA. (Jan. 12, 2022) Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy Russell Smith, center left, speaks with Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard Jason Vanderhaden, center right, and moderators retired Fleet Master Chief Petty Officer JoAnn Ortloff, left, and retired Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard Skip Bowen, right, during the Surface Navy Association's 34th National Symposium. The annual Surface Navy Association symposium brings military, government and industry professionals together to discuss solutions to modern issues and forge ideas to assist tomorrow's surface Navy and national defense. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anna E. Van Nuys)

Date Taken: 01.12.2022
Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US