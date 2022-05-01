Construction workers install concrete forms in support of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District project to construct a new navigation lock Jan. 5, 2022 inside a coffer dam on the downstream side of Chickamauga Dam on the Tennessee River in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The contractor is AECOM. The dam is a Tennessee Valley Authority project. The Nashville District is managing the Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2022 12:29
|Photo ID:
|7008330
|VIRIN:
|220105-A-EO110-1008
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|22.07 MB
|Location:
|CHATTANOOGA, TN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project [Image 7 of 7], by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT