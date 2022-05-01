Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project [Image 7 of 7]

    Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project

    CHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2022

    Photo by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Construction workers install concrete forms in support of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District project to construct a new navigation lock Jan. 5, 2022 inside a coffer dam on the downstream side of Chickamauga Dam on the Tennessee River in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The contractor is AECOM. The dam is a Tennessee Valley Authority project. The Nashville District is managing the Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

