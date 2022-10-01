USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Patrol 3

EASTERN ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 10, 2022) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) man a hose during a damage control drill, Jan. 10, 2021. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its third patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple/Released)

