San Jacinto is operating as part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike and is on a scheduled deployment in the 6th fleet area of operations.

220109-N-AO868-1213 ADRIATIC SEA (Jan. 9, 2022) Sailors receive stores on Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG 56) from fleet combat supply ship USNS Supply (T-AO6), during a replenishment-at-sea, in the Adriatic Sea Jan. 9, 2022. San Jacinto is deployed with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests, security, and stability in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Conner Foy/Released)

