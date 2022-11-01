NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Jan. 11, 2022) Sailors heave around a line aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), Jan. 11, 2022. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its third patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2022 Date Posted: 01.12.2022 03:12 Photo ID: 7007781 VIRIN: 220111-N-CJ510-0072 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.11 MB Location: ROTA, ES Web Views: 6 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Patrol 3 [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.