220111-N-LZ839-1021

NORFOLK, VA. (January,12, 2022) - Yeoman 3rd Class Maiya Trigg and, Lt. Raymond Gozon assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), document casualties during a mass casualty drill in the hanger bay Jan. 11, 2021. Bataan is homeported at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Darren Newell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2022 Date Posted: 01.11.2022 20:35 Photo ID: 7007624 VIRIN: 220111-N-LZ839-1021 Resolution: 5952x4251 Size: 1.18 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mass Casualty Drill [Image 15 of 15], by SN Darren Newell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.