    Mass Casualty Drill [Image 15 of 15]

    Mass Casualty Drill

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2022

    Photo by Seaman Darren Newell 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    220111-N-LZ839-1021
    NORFOLK, VA. (January,12, 2022) - Yeoman 3rd Class Maiya Trigg and, Lt. Raymond Gozon assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), document casualties during a mass casualty drill in the hanger bay Jan. 11, 2021. Bataan is homeported at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Darren Newell)

