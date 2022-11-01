220111-N-LZ839-1015
NORFOLK, VA. (January,11, 2022) - Sailors, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), evacuate a simulated casualty during a mass casualty drill Jan. 11, 2022. Bataan is homeported at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Darren Newell)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2022 20:35
|Photo ID:
|7007622
|VIRIN:
|220111-N-LZ839-1015
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Mass Casualty Drill [Image 15 of 15], by SN Darren Newell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT