Dover AFB Leadership Recognizes Star Performer

Col. Matt Husemann, left, 436th Airlift Wing commander, presents Staff Sgt. Nicholas Conley, 373rd Training Squadron aerospace instructor, with a coin as the week’s Top Performer at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan.10, 2021. Conley was also presented a certificate by Husemann and Chief Master Sgt. Timothy Bayes, 436th AW command chief, for outstanding performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

