Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dover AFB Leadership Recognizes Star Performer [Image 1 of 2]

    Dover AFB Leadership Recognizes Star Performer

    DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2022

    Photo by Mauricio Campino 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Matt Husemann, left, 436th Airlift Wing commander, presents Staff Sgt. Nicholas Conley, 373rd Training Squadron aerospace instructor, with a coin as the week’s Top Performer at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan.10, 2021. Conley was also presented a certificate by Husemann and Chief Master Sgt. Timothy Bayes, 436th AW command chief, for outstanding performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2022
    Date Posted: 01.11.2022 13:42
    Photo ID: 7007412
    VIRIN: 220110-F-DA916-1004
    Resolution: 3607x2400
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: DOVER, DE, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dover AFB Leadership Recognizes Star Performer [Image 2 of 2], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Dover AFB Leadership Recognizes Star Performer
    Dover AFB Leadership Recognizes Star Performer

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    U.S. Air Force
    Dover Air Force Base
    Team Dover

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT