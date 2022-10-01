Col. Matt Husemann, left, 436th Airlift Wing commander, presents Staff Sgt. Nicholas Conley, 373rd Training Squadron aerospace instructor, with a coin as the week’s Top Performer at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan.10, 2021. Conley was also presented a certificate by Husemann and Chief Master Sgt. Timothy Bayes, 436th AW command chief, for outstanding performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2022 13:42
|Photo ID:
|7007412
|VIRIN:
|220110-F-DA916-1004
|Resolution:
|3607x2400
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|DOVER, DE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Dover AFB Leadership Recognizes Star Performer [Image 2 of 2], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
