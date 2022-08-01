Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NH Booster Blitz 2.0

    NH Booster Blitz 2.0

    PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NH, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Queen 

    157th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    From left, Senior Airman Alexa Minnich and Tech. Sgt. Andrew Wahl, both from the 157th Medical Group, prepare to administer a COVID-19 booster shot Jan. 8, 2022 at Milford High School, New Hampshire. The pair were part of NH’s Booster Blitz 2.0, which saw more than 75 NH National Guardsmen and women activated to assist at five of the 15 sites across the state. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Queen)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2022
    Date Posted: 01.11.2022 13:28
    Photo ID: 7007400
    VIRIN: 220108-Z-SP601-0009
    Resolution: 7110x4742
    Size: 7.33 MB
    Location: PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NH, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NH Booster Blitz 2.0, by SSgt Taylor Queen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    relief
    Booster
    New Hampshire
    157th Air Refueling Wing
    COVID

