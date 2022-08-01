From left, Senior Airman Alexa Minnich and Tech. Sgt. Andrew Wahl, both from the 157th Medical Group, prepare to administer a COVID-19 booster shot Jan. 8, 2022 at Milford High School, New Hampshire. The pair were part of NH’s Booster Blitz 2.0, which saw more than 75 NH National Guardsmen and women activated to assist at five of the 15 sites across the state. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Queen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.08.2022 Date Posted: 01.11.2022 13:28 Photo ID: 7007400 VIRIN: 220108-Z-SP601-0009 Resolution: 7110x4742 Size: 7.33 MB Location: PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NH, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NH Booster Blitz 2.0, by SSgt Taylor Queen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.