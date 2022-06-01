Master Sgt. Andrea Rasmussen, EOD equipment section chief, 96th Civil Engineer Squadron, attends the Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center's postpartum policy working group at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Jan. 6, 2022. The group developed postpartum policy recommendations for the career field's proposed Tier 2 physical fitness test, which AFIMSC’s EOD program will write into the final draft and present to Headquarters Air Force for approval. (U.S Air Force photo by Malcolm McClendon).
AFIMSC prioritizes diversity, inclusion for EOD physical fitness test
