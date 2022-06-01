Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFIMSC prioritizes diversity, inclusion for EOD physical fitness test

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2022

    Photo by Malcolm McClendon 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    Air Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal Airmen meet with Master Sgt. John Johnson, center, to develop postpartum policy recommendations for the career field's proposed Tier 2 physical fitness test, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Jan. 6, 2022. The Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center invited female EOD Airmen from around the enterprise to take part in a working group to ensure mother’s needs are taken into account, while still keeping to the higher standard for the career field’s physical demands. Courses of action developed at the meeting will be written into the draft Tier 2 test policy and sent to Headquarters Air Force for approval. (U.S Air Force photo by Malcolm McClendon).

    Date Taken: 01.06.2022
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
    TAGS

    women's health
    EOD
    Air Force EOD
    AFIMSC
    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center
    postpartum care

