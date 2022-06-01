Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Well Plated; Pease Airmen Help in Local Hospital [Image 3 of 3]

    Well Plated; Pease Airmen Help in Local Hospital

    PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NH, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Queen 

    157th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman John Hiki of the 157th Maintenance Group loads a dishwasher during a lull in food services Jan. 6, 2022 at Exeter Hospital, New Hampshire. Hiki, assigned to the NHNG's COVID-19 relief mission Operation Winter Surge, has been working in the hospital’s food and nutrition department for more than a month. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Queen)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2022
    Date Posted: 01.11.2022 12:25
    Photo ID: 7007356
    VIRIN: 220106-Z-SP601-0048
    Resolution: 5542x3697
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NH, US
    Air National Guard
    relief
    157th Air Refueling Wing
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19
    COVID

