Well Plated; Pease Airmen Help in Local Hospital

Senior Airman John Hiki of the 157th Maintenance Group loads a dishwasher during a lull in food services Jan. 6, 2022 at Exeter Hospital, New Hampshire. Hiki, assigned to the NHNG's COVID-19 relief mission Operation Winter Surge, has been working in the hospital’s food and nutrition department for more than a month. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Queen)

Date Taken: 01.06.2022 Date Posted: 01.11.2022 Location: PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NH, US