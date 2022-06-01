Senior Airman John Hiki of the 157th Maintenance Group reviews a food order Jan. 6, 2022 at Exeter Hospital, Exeter, New Hampshire. Hiki, assigned to the NHNG's COVID-19 relief mission Operation Winter Surge, has been working in the hospital’s food and nutrition department for more than a month. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Queen)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2022 12:25
|Photo ID:
|7007354
|VIRIN:
|220106-Z-SP601-0006
|Resolution:
|6645x4432
|Size:
|1.51 MB
|Location:
|PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Well Plated; Pease Airmen Help in Local Hospital [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Taylor Queen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Well Plated; Pease Airmen Help in Local Hospital
LEAVE A COMMENT