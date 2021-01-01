Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Electronic Warfare and Avionics Program Office modernizing radios in aircraft improving warfighter capabilities

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    78th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    JohnMark Norris, 578th Software Engineering Squadron electronics engineer, installs a new high frequency radio prototype in the C-5 System Integration Lab at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, for an over-the-air voice test call to Rome, New York, July 16, 2021. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center Electronic Warfare and Avionics Program Office at Robins had been tasked to rapidly develop and field a replacement airborne high frequency radio in various aircraft to meet the warfighters’ evolving needs. (courtesy photo)

    AFLCMC
    Accelerate Change or Lose
    Rapid Prototyping and Fielding Program
    Airborne High Frequency Radio Modernization Program

