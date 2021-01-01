JohnMark Norris, 578th Software Engineering Squadron electronics engineer, installs a new high frequency radio prototype in the C-5 System Integration Lab at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, for an over-the-air voice test call to Rome, New York, July 16, 2021. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center Electronic Warfare and Avionics Program Office at Robins had been tasked to rapidly develop and field a replacement airborne high frequency radio in various aircraft to meet the warfighters’ evolving needs. (courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2022 11:05
|Photo ID:
|7007288
|VIRIN:
|210101-F-F3494-1001
|Resolution:
|2992x2000
|Size:
|941.57 KB
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Electronic Warfare and Avionics Program Office modernizing radios in aircraft improving warfighter capabilities, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
