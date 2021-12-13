Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leaders synchronize the equipping, modernization of units

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2021

    Photo by Samantha Tyler 

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    Army Materiel Command Commanding General Gen. Ed Daly addresses Army leaders and experts during the Army Modernization and Equipping Conference Dec. 13, 2021 at Redstone Arsenal, Ala. (U.S. Army photo by Samantha Tyler)

    AMC
    Army Materiel Command
    AMEC
    Gen Ed Daly
    ReARMM
    Regionally Aligned Readiness and Modernization Model
    Army Modernization and Equipping Conference

