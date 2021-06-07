U.S. Army Garrison Benelux chaplains cut a birthday cake in celebration of their 246 birthday on Chièvres Air Base, Chièvres Belgium. (Photo by Libby Weiler, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2022 09:36
|Photo ID:
|7007207
|VIRIN:
|210706-A-KU938-765
|Resolution:
|5168x3446
|Size:
|2.97 MB
|Location:
|CHIEVRES, WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chaplains nurture living, care for wounded, honor dead, by Libby Weiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT