220110-N-YP095-1010 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 10, 2022) Machinist's Mate 3rd Class Jessie Ostrofsky, from Osceola Mills, Pennsylvania, empties waste into the incinerator aboard on the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) Jan. 10, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Abbigail Beardsley)

