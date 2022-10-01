220110-N-XR893-0192 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 10, 2022) Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Robert Taylor, from Atlanta, cuts bread in the commanding officer’s galley aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Jan. 10, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Suarez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2022 Date Posted: 01.11.2022 07:50 Photo ID: 7007123 VIRIN: 220110-N-XR893-0192 Resolution: 5342x3510 Size: 1.12 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 6 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 15 of 15], by PO1 Justin Wolpert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.