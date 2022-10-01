220110-N-XR893-0182 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 10, 2022) Chief Electronics Technician Richard Camburn, from Muskegon, Michigan, measures the voltage standing wave ratio output of a radar system in a radio room aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Jan. 10, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Suarez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2022 Date Posted: 01.11.2022 07:50 Photo ID: 7007121 VIRIN: 220110-N-XR893-0182 Resolution: 5568x3565 Size: 1.08 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 8 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 15 of 15], by PO1 Justin Wolpert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.