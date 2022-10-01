220110-N-XR893-0125 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 10, 2022) Operations Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Reyes, from San Diego, tracks surface contacts while standing surface self-defense system operator watch in the tactical operation plot room aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Jan. 10, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Suarez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2022 Date Posted: 01.11.2022 07:50 Photo ID: 7007120 VIRIN: 220110-N-XR893-0125 Resolution: 5439x3590 Size: 1.22 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 6 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 15 of 15], by PO1 Justin Wolpert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.