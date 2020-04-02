220110-N-PG226-1073 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 10, 2022) Electronics Technician 3rd Class Tyler Nichols, from Blanchard, Oklahoma, checks a radar system status in a radio room aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Jan. 10, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tate Cardinal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2020 Date Posted: 01.11.2022 07:50 Photo ID: 7007117 VIRIN: 220110-N-PG226-1073 Resolution: 3280x3837 Size: 1.25 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 15 of 15], by SA Tate Cardinal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.