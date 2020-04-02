Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    02.04.2020

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Tate Cardinal 

    USS Harry S Truman

    220110-N-PG226-1073 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 10, 2022) Electronics Technician 3rd Class Tyler Nichols, from Blanchard, Oklahoma, checks a radar system status in a radio room aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Jan. 10, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tate Cardinal)

    This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 15 of 15], by SA Tate Cardinal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    Aircraft Carrier
    Sailor
    USN
    Forged by the Sea

