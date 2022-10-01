220110-N-PA358-1029 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 10, 2022) Hull Maintenance Technician 1st Class Jaycob Sealock, from Front Royal, Virginia, uses a grinder wheel to grind metal on the fantail of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Jan. 10, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman T'ara Tripp)

