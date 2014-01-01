220110-N-GP384-1086 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 10, 2022) Quartermaster Seaman Leah Dewar, from Miami, uses a sextant aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Jan. 10, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jack Hoppe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.01.2014 Date Posted: 01.11.2022 07:50 Photo ID: 7007112 VIRIN: 220110-N-GP384-1086 Resolution: 4695x3125 Size: 911.98 KB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 15 of 15], by SN Jack Hoppe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.