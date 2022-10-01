220110-N-TR141-0078 EAST CHINA SEA (Jan. 10, 2022) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 2nd Class Michael Carter, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105), participates in a freshwater washdown in the forward exhaust mixing room while underway in the East China Sea. Dewey is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin A. Lewis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2022 Date Posted: 01.11.2022 04:25 Photo ID: 7007040 VIRIN: 220110-N-TR141-0078 Resolution: 3712x5568 Size: 1.67 MB Location: EAST CHINA SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Dewey - Freshwater Washdown [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Benjamin Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.