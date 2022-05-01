MISAWA, Japan (Jan. 5, 2022) – Aviation Electrician’s Mate Airman James Williams, assigned to the “Golden Swordsmen” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 47, operates a de-icing truck to remove snow and ice from a P-8A Poseidon at Misawa Air Base. VP-47 is currently deployed to Naval Air Facility Misawa, Japan conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance and theater outreach operations within U.S. 7th Fleet (C7F) area of operations in support of Commander, Task Force 72, C7F, and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Benjamin Ringers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.05.2022 Date Posted: 01.11.2022 00:41 Photo ID: 7006961 VIRIN: 220105-N-GR586-1015 Resolution: 4159x2769 Size: 1.62 MB Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VP-47 De-ices P-8A Poseidon, by PO3 Benjamin Ringers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.