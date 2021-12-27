Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Engineering Drill on Benfold [Image 10 of 10]

    Engineering Drill on Benfold

    EAST CHINA SEA

    12.27.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Arthur Rosen 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    EAST CHINA SEA (Dec. 28, 2021) EN 2nd Class Jeremey Adams, from Watertown, N.Y., extinguishes a simulated fire during an engineering drill in an engine room aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65). Benfold is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Arthur Rosen)

    Date Taken: 12.27.2021
    VIRIN: 211227-N-YA628-1190
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Engineering Drill on Benfold [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Arthur Rosen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Drill
    Destroyer
    EN
    Indo-Pacific
    GSM

