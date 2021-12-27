Engineering Drill on Benfold

EAST CHINA SEA (Dec. 28, 2021) EN 2nd Class Jeremey Adams, from Watertown, N.Y., extinguishes a simulated fire during an engineering drill in an engine room aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65). Benfold is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Arthur Rosen)

