EAST CHINA SEA (Dec. 28, 2021) EN 2nd Class Jeremey Adams, from Watertown, N.Y., extinguishes a simulated fire during an engineering drill in an engine room aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65). Benfold is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Arthur Rosen)
|Date Taken:
|12.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2022 23:00
|Photo ID:
|7006947
|VIRIN:
|211227-N-YA628-1190
|Resolution:
|6272x4480
|Size:
|912.65 KB
|Location:
|EAST CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Engineering Drill on Benfold [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Arthur Rosen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
