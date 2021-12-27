EAST CHINA SEA (Dec. 28, 2021) Gas Turbine Technician (Mechanical) 3rd Class Lucas Vath extinguishes a simulated fire during an engineering drill in an engine room aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) while Gas Turbine Technician (Electrical) 3rd Class Ryan Freudenthal evaluates his performance. Benfold is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Arthur Rosen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.27.2021 Date Posted: 01.10.2022 23:00 Photo ID: 7006944 VIRIN: 211227-N-YA628-1155 Resolution: 5957x4255 Size: 872.82 KB Location: EAST CHINA SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Engineering Drill on Benfold [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Arthur Rosen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.