    Subzero Sunrise at Fort McCoy [Image 13 of 28]

    Subzero Sunrise at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2022

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                           

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    The American flag on the garrison flagpole is shown as the sun rises Jan. 10, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The temperature on post during that sunrise was -7 degrees Fahrenheit. Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984. Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.” (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2022
    Date Posted: 01.10.2022 23:09
    Photo ID: 7006920
    VIRIN: 220110-A-OK556-386
    Resolution: 3964x2230
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Subzero Sunrise at Fort McCoy [Image 28 of 28], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    training
    Fort McCoy

