USO staff members, Jeff Pitt (left), Cynthia Doyle, Jodie Allen, and Ashley DeBerry (right), pose for a photo, on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 10, 2022. III Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF) Information Group (MIG) hosted the live-fire event for USO employees in appreciation for the work they provide for service members in Okinawa, Japan. III MIG functions at the vanguard of III MEF, operating in the Indo-Pacific region’s information environment, and supports Marine Air Ground Task Force operations with communications, intelligence, and supporting arms liaison capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kira Liss)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2022 Date Posted: 01.10.2022 21:02 Photo ID: 7006842 VIRIN: 220110-M-KL119-1392 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 9.43 MB Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, III MIG hosts USO on range [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.