    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    III MIG hosts USO on range [Image 5 of 9]

    III MIG hosts USO on range

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.10.2022

    Photo by Pfc. Kira Liss 

    III MEF Information Group     

    Cynthia Doyle, a staff member at USO Camp Hansen, engages her target on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 10, 2022. III Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF) Information Group (MIG) hosted the live-fire event for USO employees in appreciation for the work they provide for service members in Okinawa, Japan. III MIG functions at the vanguard of III MEF, operating in the Indo-Pacific region’s information environment, and supports Marine Air Ground Task Force operations with communications, intelligence, and supporting arms liaison capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kira Liss)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2022
    Date Posted: 01.10.2022 21:05
    Photo ID: 7006837
    VIRIN: 220110-M-KL119-1294
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 16.89 MB
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, III MIG hosts USO on range [Image 9 of 9], by Member: 1707198, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Okinawa
    USO
    Camp Hansen
    INDOPACIFIC
    III MIG

