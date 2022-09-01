Afghan Evacuees Roller Skate

An Airman assigned to Task Force Holloman helps an Afghan evacuee put on skates during a roller skating event at Aman Omid Village on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Jan. 9, 2022. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Patience Gbedema)

