    Afghan Evacuees Roller Skate [Image 4 of 6]

    Afghan Evacuees Roller Skate

    NM, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2022

    Photo by Spc. Patience Gbedema 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge   

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Daniel Gabrielli, Task Force Holloman commander, skates with Afghan evacuees during a roller skating event at Aman Omid Village on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Jan. 9, 2022. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Patience Gbedema)

    TAGS

    DOD
    USNORTHCOM
    DHS
    Afghan evacuees
    Operation Allies Welcome
    Task Force Holloman

