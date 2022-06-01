Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence commander visits 3rd CAB Soldiers.

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence commander visits 3rd CAB Soldiers.

    HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Savannah Roy 

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    Maj. Gen. David Francis, the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence commander, presents challenge coins to Soldiers from across the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Jan 6. The Soldiers were awarded challenge coins for their hard work and dedication to the 3rd CAB. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Savannah Roy, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2022
    Date Posted: 01.10.2022 16:10
    Location: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US 
