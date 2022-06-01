U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence commander visits 3rd CAB Soldiers.

Maj. Gen. David Francis, the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence commander, presents challenge coins to Soldiers from across the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Jan 6. The Soldiers were awarded challenge coins for their hard work and dedication to the 3rd CAB. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Savannah Roy, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division)

