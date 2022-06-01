Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence commander visits 3rd CAB Soldiers.

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence commander visits 3rd CAB Soldiers.

    HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Savannah Roy 

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    Maj. Gen. David Francis, the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence commander, discusses aviation modernization efforts with senior leaders from across the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Jan 6. The visit consisted of an aviation branch brief, discussing the overarching theme of modernizing the force and interacting with 3rd CAB Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Savannah Roy, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division)

