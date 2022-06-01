U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence commander visits 3rd CAB Soldiers.

Maj. Gen. David Francis, the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence commander, discusses aviation modernization efforts with senior leaders from across the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Jan 6. The visit consisted of an aviation branch brief, discussing the overarching theme of modernizing the force and interacting with 3rd CAB Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Savannah Roy, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division)

