Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    557 Weather Wing Commander visits Barksdale [Image 5 of 5]

    557 Weather Wing Commander visits Barksdale

    BARKSDALE AFB, LA, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jonathan Ramos 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Colonel Patrick C. Williams, 557th Weather Wing commander, participates in a briefing at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Nov. 16, 2021. The briefing was conducted by the 26th Operational Weather Squadron who is responsible for producing and disseminating mission planning and execution weather analyses, forecasts, and briefings for the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathan E. Ramos)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2021
    Date Posted: 01.10.2022 15:12
    Photo ID: 7006750
    VIRIN: 211116-F-RZ678-1015
    Resolution: 5421x3607
    Size: 7.49 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AFB, LA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 557 Weather Wing Commander visits Barksdale [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jonathan Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    557 Weather Wing Commander visits Barksdale
    557 Weather Wing Commander visits Barksdale
    557 Weather Wing Commander visits Barksdale
    557 Weather Wing Commander visits Barksdale
    557 Weather Wing Commander visits Barksdale

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Louisiana
    Barksdale
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Team Barksdale
    2nd BW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT