The Gay, Lesbian, and Supportive Sailors (GLASS) organization, created to provide education and mentorship for staff and students on LGBTQ+ issues, and continued support to the LGBTQ+ community, hosted a holiday party at Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Corry Station.
|Date Taken:
|11.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2022 12:04
|Photo ID:
|7006610
|VIRIN:
|211127-N-N0443-1001
|Resolution:
|2801x2100
|Size:
|1.81 MB
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, GLASS Organization Hosts Holiday Party, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
GLASS Organization Stood Up at IWTC Corry Station
LEAVE A COMMENT