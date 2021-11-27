Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GLASS Organization Hosts Holiday Party

    PENSACOLA, UNITED STATES

    11.27.2021

    Center for Information Warfare Training

    The Gay, Lesbian, and Supportive Sailors (GLASS) organization, created to provide education and mentorship for staff and students on LGBTQ+ issues, and continued support to the LGBTQ+ community, hosted a holiday party at Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Corry Station.

    IMAGE INFO

