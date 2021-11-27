GLASS Organization Hosts Holiday Party

The Gay, Lesbian, and Supportive Sailors (GLASS) organization, created to provide education and mentorship for staff and students on LGBTQ+ issues, and continued support to the LGBTQ+ community, hosted a holiday party at Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Corry Station.

