Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    11th MEU, BLT 1/1 Bravo Co. conduct QRF walk through aboard USS Essex (LHD 2) [Image 4 of 5]

    11th MEU, BLT 1/1 Bravo Co. conduct QRF walk through aboard USS Essex (LHD 2)

    USS ESSEX (LHD 2), INDIAN OCEAN

    01.10.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt Raymond Ramirez, a platoon sergeant assigned to Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), prepares to conduct a quick reaction force drill aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Jan. 10, 2022. The 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group are operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partners and serve as a ready response force to ensure maritime security and a free and open Indo-Pacific region (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2022
    Date Posted: 01.10.2022 11:48
    Photo ID: 7006608
    VIRIN: 220110-M-OY155-1022
    Resolution: 5520x3450
    Size: 2.82 MB
    Location: USS ESSEX (LHD 2), INDIAN OCEAN
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU, BLT 1/1 Bravo Co. conduct QRF walk through aboard USS Essex (LHD 2) [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Jennessa Davey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    11th MEU, BLT 1/1 Bravo Co. conduct QRF walk through aboard USS Essex (LHD 2)
    11th MEU, BLT 1/1 Bravo Co. conduct QRF walk through aboard USS Essex (LHD 2)
    11th MEU, BLT 1/1 Bravo Co. conduct QRF walk through aboard USS Essex (LHD 2)
    11th MEU, BLT 1/1 Bravo Co. conduct QRF walk through aboard USS Essex (LHD 2)
    11th MEU, BLT 1/1 Bravo Co. conduct QRF walk through aboard USS Essex (LHD 2)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Indian Ocean
    QRF
    C7F
    BLT 1/1
    USINDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT