11th MEU, BLT 1/1 Bravo Co. conduct QRF walk through aboard USS Essex (LHD 2)

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Carson Lewer, left, a radio operator and Lance Cpl. Alexander Bishop, a fire team leader, both assigned to Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), conduct radio checks during a quick reaction force drill aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Jan. 10, 2022. The 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group are operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partners and serve as a ready response force to ensure maritime security and a free and open Indo-Pacific region (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey)

Location: USS ESSEX (LHD 2), INDIAN OCEAN