Art Dedication

Brig. Gen. Julie L. Nethercot, the commanding general of Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island and Eastern Recruiting Region, and Sgt. Maj. Edwin A. Mota, the sergeant major for MCRD Parris Island and ERR, accepted a painting on behalf of the depot’s Visitor's Center, Jan. 7, 2022. The painting, titled "Coming Home,” was painted by Philip A. Corley and was donated to the depot by Corley's son, Stephen, who was previously a recruit at Parris Island. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dakota Dodd)

