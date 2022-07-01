Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Art Dedication

    Art Dedication

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Brig. Gen. Julie L. Nethercot, the commanding general of Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island and Eastern Recruiting Region, and Sgt. Maj. Edwin A. Mota, the sergeant major for MCRD Parris Island and ERR, accepted a painting on behalf of the depot’s Visitor's Center, Jan. 7, 2022. The painting, titled "Coming Home,” was painted by Philip A. Corley and was donated to the depot by Corley's son, Stephen, who was previously a recruit at Parris Island. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dakota Dodd)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2022
    Date Posted: 01.10.2022 10:33
    Photo ID: 7006517
    VIRIN: 220107-M-PC612-1026
    Resolution: 5685x3790
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Art Dedication, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    art
    parris island
    visitors center
    mcrdpi

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT