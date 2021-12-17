Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    6th Civil Engineer Squadron

    6th Civil Engineer Squadron

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    The 6th Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) poses for a photo at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 17, 2021. The 6th CES provides resource protection, environmental quality, infrastructure maintenance and repair and human services necessary to support the 6th Air Refueling Wing mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2021
    Date Posted: 01.10.2022 10:01
    Photo ID: 7006507
    VIRIN: 211217-F-CC148-1010
    Resolution: 5927x3334
    Size: 9.56 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Civil Engineer Squadron
    MacDill
    Tampa
    6 CES
    6 ARW

