211231-N-BL637-1001 WASHINGTON (Dec. 31, 2021) A digital illustration created in for New Year's Day 2022. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sean Castellano/Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2022 09:54
|Photo ID:
|7006494
|VIRIN:
|211231-N-BL637-1001
|Resolution:
|2400x3000
|Size:
|3.27 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2021 Winter Holiday Graphic, Office of the CNO, by PO1 Sean Castellano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT