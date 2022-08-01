220108-N-SS432-1006 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 8, 2022) Command Master Chief Benito Encinias, right, a native of Alamosa, Colo., oversees a fire team member communicate to his repair locker during a general quarters (GQ) drill aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chafee (DDG 90), Jan. 8, 2021. Chafee is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Omar Powell)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2022 04:03
|Photo ID:
|7006300
|VIRIN:
|220108-N-SS432-1006
|Resolution:
|2400x1517
|Size:
|1.08 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Hometown:
|ALAMOSA, CO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Chafee (DDG 90) Sailors Conduct General Quarters In South China Sea [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Omar-Kareem Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT